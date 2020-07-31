Tirumala Kalyanotsavam to go online

In a major decision, the TTD on Thursday resolved to go for online Kalyanotsavam with virtual participation of devotees.
Srivari prasadam along with akshintalu (sacred yellow rice) will be sent to those purchasing the Kalyanotsavam tickets. The event will be telecast live on the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).
A decision to this effect was taken at the trust board meeting of the SVBC at Annamaiah Bhavan here.
TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who chaired the meeting, later told the media that SVBC would be soon transformed into an advertisement-free channel.
The meeting also resolved to telecast the proceedings in Hindi and Kannada and accept donations for the trust besides crafting and telecasting various spiritual programmes for the benefit of the youth.
Live telecast of the Bhagavat Gita and Garuda Puranam from Nada Neerajanam mandapam were in the offing. In view of the response to the telecast of Sundarakanda and Virataparva parayanams, the meeting resolved to telecast more such religious programmes from the mandapam.
TTD EO Anilkumar Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, SVBC CEO Venkata Nagesh and a couple of board members were among those who took part in the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath