Tirumala ‘hundi’ registers roaring income post-COVID, nets over ₹1,000 crore in eight months

December 22, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The ‘hundi’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here has been registering a tremendous increase in the income since the complete relaxations of COVID protocols in March this year.

The fact that the income has crossed ₹1,000 crore-mark in a span of eight months during the current financial year authenticated the gains being made by the temple hundi.

The hundi income plummeted to ₹731 crore in 2020-2021 and ₹933 crore in 2021-22 when the country remained under the grip of the COVID pandemic. Statistics point out at over 32% increase in the hundi proceeds when compared to pre-COVID years.

While the hundi registered an income of nearly nearly ₹1,150 crore during the 2019-20 fiscal, it has already netted over ₹1,033 crores by the end of this November.

The hundi which created a record of its sorts by crossing ₹100-crore mark for the straight eighth month till November during the fiscal is expected to continue its streak in the current month with the income already crossing ₹88 crore as on December 21.

The temple hundi registered an income of ₹127.66 crore in April followed by May (₹129.93 crore), June (₹123.76 crore), July (₹139.47 crore), August (₹140.34 crore), September (₹122.18 crore), October (₹122.83 crore) and ₹127.31 crore in November.

The year also stands a witness to the hundi scripting a new page in the history of the temple by crossing the ₹6-crore mark in a single day. On July 4 this year the hundi netted an income of ₹6.18 crore surpassing its previous best of ₹5.73 crore on April 1, 2012.

The average hundi collections which were below ₹1 lakh a day in 1950s, for the first time crossed the mark in 1958 and after a lapse of over three decades touched ₹1-crore mark a day in 1990s and confined to ₹3 crore mark till the break of pandemic and settled at over ₹4 crore a day (on an average) since the beginning of April this year.

TTD officials are optimistic that the annual hundi income would cross the fascinating ₹1,500-crore mark by the end of the current financial year should the same spell of gains continue further.

In addition to the ever growing hundi income, the TTD has over ₹16,000 crore in the form of fixed deposits in various nationalised banks and the income derived in the form of interest on these deposits annually further adds to the riches of the presiding deity.