Tirumala Hundi records the highest income of ₹139.45 crore in July
Tirumala Hundi income for the fifth consecutive month in the year also crossed the fascinating ₹100 crore mark
The ‘hundi’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara registered an income of ₹139.45 crores in July - the highest ever received in a month in the annals of the temple history.
The previous best was recorded in May when it netted ₹130.50 crores.
In a record of sorts, the Hundi income for the fifth consecutive month in the year also crossed the fascinating ₹100 crore mark.
While the hundi income crossed the ₹5 crore mark on five occasions, the highest (₹6.18 crore) during the month was recorded on July 5th.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.