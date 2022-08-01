Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Hundi records the highest income of ₹139.45 crore in July

The Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara. File  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ‘hundi’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara registered an income of ₹139.45 crores in July - the highest ever received in a month in the annals of the temple history.

The previous best was recorded in May when it netted ₹130.50 crores.

In a record of sorts, the Hundi income for the fifth consecutive month in the year also crossed the fascinating ₹100 crore mark.

While the hundi income crossed the ₹5 crore mark on five occasions, the highest (₹6.18 crore) during the month was recorded on July 5th.


