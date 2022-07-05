Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Hundi records the highest-ever income in a single day

The Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara. File

The Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The proceeds received from the hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in the form of offerings made by the visiting devotees crossed ₹6 crore mark.

The hundi on Monday recorded an income of ₹6.18 crore in a single day surpassing its previous best of ₹5.73 crore received on April 1, 2012.


