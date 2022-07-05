Tirumala Hundi records the highest-ever income in a single day
The hundi on Monday recorded an income of ₹6.18 crore in a single day
The proceeds received from the hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in the form of offerings made by the visiting devotees crossed ₹6 crore mark.
The hundi on Monday recorded an income of ₹6.18 crore in a single day surpassing its previous best of ₹5.73 crore received on April 1, 2012.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.