January 03, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara registered a record income of ₹7.68 crores on the day of Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 2.

This is the highest-ever income, the Hundi has netted in a single day in the annals of the temple history.

The previous best was ₹.6.31 crores on October 23, last year.

