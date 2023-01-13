ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Hundi records highest ever income of ₹1,450 crores in 2022

January 13, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Around 2. 37 crore pilgrims visited the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala last year.

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The ‘Vimana’ of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. File photo

The hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala registered a whopping income of Rs. 1450.41 crores by way of offerings received from the visiting devotees during 2022.

Briefing the media persons on FridayJanuary 13, 2023, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy termed it as the highest ever income recorded in a year in the history of the temple despite COVID-19 restrictions during the first two months of the year when the devotees were allowed in a restricted number.

Revealing the statistics he said that around 2. 37 crore pilgrims visited the shrine while about 1.09 crore had their heads tonsured (shaved) in fulfilment of prayers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While 4.77 crore devotees availed free food under the Nitya Annadanam scheme, about 11.54 laddus were sold during the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US