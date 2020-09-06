Andhra PradeshTirumala 06 September 2020 23:56 IST
Tirumala hundi nets over ₹1 crore
The hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday netted a record income of ₹1.20 crore.
It is after an interval of 164 days that the temple hundi has crossed the ₹1 crore mark.
The closure of the temple to the public for 80 days, and only a restricted number of pilgrims being allowed for darshan thereafter owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in a steep decline in hundi income, subjecting the TTD to financial challenges.
As many as 13,486 devotees had darshan of the deity — the highest-ever in a single day since the reopening of the temple to the public.
