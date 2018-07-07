Tirumala ‘hundi’ nets ₹93.75 cr. in June

The ‘hundi’ at the Tirumala temple registered a record income of ₹93.75 crore in June as against ₹86.45 crore during the corresponding month last year.

Disclosing the details to the media, TTD Executive Officer Anil kumar Singhal on Friday said while there was a marginal dip in the number of devotees who had the darshan of the deity by 1.17 lakh during the month there was a significant increase of ₹7.30 crore received by way of offerings made by them. About 24.60 lakh devotees had the darshan as against 25.77 lakh last June.

Reiterating that the management has sanctioned ₹26 crore for taking up various developmental activities in and around the mada streets, including the construction of restrooms, he sounded optimistic that the works shall be completed ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival in December.

New temple

Expressing his satisfaction over the steady increase in the number of devotees visiting the newly-opened temple of Lord Venkateswara at Kurukshetra in Harayana, he said the temples in Kanyakumari and Hyderabad are nearing completion and are likely to be inaugurated in the initial months of the New Year. Fielding a volley of questions from the participants during the monthly Dial TTD EO programme, he said more than one lakh devotees were taking part in the online dip of the ‘arjitha seva’ tickets every month and also assured to look into the feasibility of allocating a restricted number of ‘darshan’ tickets for the benefit of senior citizens on the day of Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

Online ticket quota

Later, he also released an online quota 53,642 tickets pertaining to various ‘arjitha sevas’ for October. Of these, 9,742 darshan tickets relating to prime sevas like Suprabhatam (7597) thomala and Archana (90 each) Astadalam (240) Nija Pada darshanam (1725) will be made available by way of online lucky dip system and the rest 43,900 tickets under the general category.