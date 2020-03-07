Tirumala hundi nets ₹89.07 crore in February

Tirumala

07 March 2020 00:58 IST

Hundi collections at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala touched ₹89 crore in February, as against ₹83.44 crore for the same period last year, officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said.

The temple generally sees fewer footfalls in February as families avoid travelling in this period due to children’s examinations.

However, in the past couple of years, the temple has registered a rise in footfalls in February with 21.68 lakh devotees visiting the temple last month as opposed to 19.93 lakh devotees in February 2019.

While 48.40 lakh devotees availed free food facility as against 43.94 lakh, 7.77 lakh devotees got their heads tonsured as compared to 6.70 lakh devotees in February last year.

While the occupancy ratio of cottages and guesthouses is also put at 103% as against 102%, there was a marginal dip in the sale of laddus at around 82.38 lakh as against 83.91 lakh last year.

Meanwhile, the TTD on Friday also released the online quota of 60,666 Arjitha Seva tickets for June. While devotees can avail about 9,966 tickets pertaining to various pre-dawn and weekly rituals by way of an online lucky dip system, the remaining 50,700 tickets can be availed under the general category.