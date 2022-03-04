Tirumala hundi nets ₹79.34 crore in February

The hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara witnessed a record number of 10.97 lakh footfalls during February.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) attributed the reason to the rise in figures to the commencement of ‘Sarva darshanam’ at the hill temple.

The temple hundi netted a record income of ₹79.34 crore during the month and 5.35 lakh devotees got their heads tonsured at TTD Kalyanakatta in fulfillment of their prayers.

While laddu sales soared to 64.90 lakh units, 13.63 lakh pilgrims availed free food under the ‘Annadanam’ scheme.