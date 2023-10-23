Tirumala hundi nets ₹47.56 crores income during two Brahmotsavams

October 23, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara netted a record income of ₹47.56 crores during the two Brahmotsavams organised this year.

The temple witnesses two Brahmotsavams once in every three years owing to ‘Adhika masam’ according to Hindu calendar.

While the first Brahmotsavams were organised from September 18-26, the second between October 15-23.

Briefing the media, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar reddy on Monday said that over eleven lakh pilgrims had the darshan of the presiding deity and a whopping 33.78 lakh pilgrims availed the free food facility.

While over 57.64 lakh laddus were sold during the period around 4.29 lakh pilgrims had their heads tonsured (shaved) in fulfilment of their prayers.

Mr. Reddy thanked all the officials and over 23,000 strong work force of TTD, district Collector, Superintendent of Police, APSRTC officials and said a robust coordination as never before was witnessed among all the departments.

He said despite all the ordeals to which the management and its staff were subjected not even a single complaint was received from the visiting pilgrims.