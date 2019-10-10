Tirumala hundi nets ₹ 22.60 crore during Brahmotsavams

The ‘hundi’ at the famous Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara registered a record income of over ₹22.60 crore during the just concluded Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara which began on September 30 climaxed with ‘Chakrasnanam’ on Tuesday.

According to statistics, over eight lakh devotees had the ‘darshan’ of the presiding deity during the nine-day festival period while around 11 lakh devotees are estimated to have witnessed the two-time daily processions of the deity on various vahanams (carriers).

37 lakh laddus

A total of about 37 lakh laddus were sold fetching a record revenue of over ₹9.50 crore.

Over 27 lakh pilgrims estimatedly availed the free food facility at the TTD Nitya Annadanam complex while 14 lakh pilgrims were provided with milk, tea and coffee.

A strong contingent of over 5,000 sanitary workers laboured round the clock during the festival period for the upkeep of hygiene atop the town while 1,320 male and 274 women barbers (hair dressers) were deployed at Kalyana Katta where over 3.52 lakh devotees got their heads tonsured.

The APSRTC also played a commendable role in the transportation of pilgrims. While 4.29 lakh devotees were ferried from Tirupati to Tirumala the number was remarkable high at 5.70 lakh for the downward journey to Tirupati.