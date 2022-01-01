Tirumala hundi earns ₹833.41 crore in 2021

The hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara registered an income of ₹833.41 crore in 2021.

The collections are significant, coming at a time of reduced footfalls at the hill temple owing to the impact of COVID-19. Against an average footfall of 75,000 on normal days, only a third of them were allowed for darshan this year, according to temple officials.

Last year, the income was only around ₹510 crore as the hill temple was closed for several months on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TTD earned ₹298 crore through the sale of laddus. Around 5.96 crore laddus were sold in 2021, temple officials said.

Meanwhile, 1.37 crore devotees availed free meals under the Nitya Annadanam scheme, and 48.75 lakh devotees got their heads tonsured at the Kalyanakatta.