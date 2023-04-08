Tirumala hundi crosses ₹120 cr. for 13th month in a row

April 08, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - TIRUMALA

For the thirteenth consecutive month, the hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara recorded an income of more than ₹120 crore, thus taking taking up the average daily collections to over ₹4 crore a day.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Friday said that the hundi netted an overall income of ₹120.29 crore in March.

While 20.57 lakh devotees had darshan, 38.17 lakh devotees availed free meals and 8.25 lakh devotees had their heads tonsured. A total of 1.02 crore laddus were sold.

ADVERTISEMENT