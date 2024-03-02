GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirumala hundi crosses ₹110 crore income mark for the 24th consecutive month

March 02, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

For the twenty-fourth consecutive month, the proceeds received from hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara crossed the ₹110 crore mark.

Briefing the media here on Saturday, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the hundi netted an income of ₹111.71 crores in February despite a moderate turnout of 19.06 lakh in the pilgrim crowd. There has been a steady increase in the proceeds received from the temple hundi in the post the Covid-19 pandemic since February 2022, he said.

According to officials, elaborate arrangements are being made to meet the requirements of the pilgrim crowd in the ensuing summer months — expected to increase from April and remain high until July. To facilitate more darshan hours for the visiting pilgrims, TTD is considering reducing the VIP break darshan, virtual sevas and tourism quota, while increasing the issuance of ₹300 special entry darshan (SED) and slotted sarva darshan (SSD) tickets.

There are 7,500 suites in various cottages and guest houses atop the town, enough to accommodate 45,000 pilgrims. Out of these, around 85% will be allocated for common pilgrims.

With regards to the pilgrim interactive program, Mr. Reddy ruled out the possibility of increasing the upper age limit of the ‘Srivari seva’ volunteers to 65 years from the present 60 years, as physical fitness is essential in rendering services to fellow pilgrims. He also encouraged the youth to take part in the voluntary program.

