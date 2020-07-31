Tirumala fete begins with Pavitra Pratista

The three-day annual Pavitrotsavams took off on a religious note at the Lord Venkateswara temple here on Thursday.

Pavitra Pratista was ceremoniously performed in adherence to Agama sastras and was followed by a slew of rituals at the yagasala in the presence of Lord Malayappa Swamy and his two consorts.

Later Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed to the deities with milk, curd, honey, sandal and turmeric amid the chanting of Pancha Suktas by scholars.

The festival gains importance as the priests beg pardon for all the omissions and commissions done knowingly and unknowingly in the discharge of rituals in the temple.

According to the temple legends the festival which was in vogue since the 15th century was revived in 1962 after a brief interruption.

In the evening, special rituals dominated the religious proceedings at yagasala which were carried out in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in private.

Talking to the media after coming out of the temple, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy ruled out any change in the current darshan pattern.