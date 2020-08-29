Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be confined to inner precincts of temple

Daily processions of the Lord on various vahanams will not be organised

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to commence from September 19 will be conducted in ‘ekantham’ (private). The decision was taken at the TTD board of trustees meeting here on Friday.

Briefing the media, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said the “rather unpleasant” decision to perform the religious carnival on a low key note was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation. The two-time daily processions of the Lord on various vahanams (carriers) that form the core part of the festival would not be organised, and the festivities would be confined to the inner precincts of the hill temple. The town shall experience two Brahmotsavams this year.

Revenue

A decision regarding second Brahmotsavams slated from October 16 would will be taken subject to the then prevailing conditions, should the pandemic register a wane. As part of reinforcing its revenue potentiality, the board resolved to effect ameliorations in its cash and gold deposits with various banks in consultation with the State government. Prima facie it has been decided to go for long-term gold deposits that fetch higher rate of interest instead of short term deposits. The board also discussed the feasibility of drawing monthly interest on its cash deposits instead of deriving it quarterly as is the practice.

VIP darshan would be extended to Udayasthamana seva grihastas, who could not attend to sevas at the temple owing to COVID-19 restrictions this year.

Darshan tickets

Even though the board did not arrive at any decision with regard to enhancement in the number of pilgrims allowed for darshan, it, however, gave nod for issuance of 3,000 dharma (free) darshan tickets on a daily basis under the current booking system. The tickets would be issued at TTD counters at Tirupati from Saturday.

TTD to construct more temples

As part of spreading the glory of Lord Venkateswara, the board resolved to construct temples across the length and breadth of the country.

A request has been made with the government of Uttar Pradesh for allotment of land in Varanasi. The temple at Visakhapatnam had been completed and waiting Kumbabhishekam which would be performed once the pandemic gets subjugated. The TTD had already decided to construct a temple of Lord Venkateswara in Jammu and Kashmir and efforts were also on to speed up the construction at Mumbai. Funds for construction of temples would be collected locally in the form of donations.

Sudha Murthy’s donation

Member trustee Sudha Narayan Muthy has come forward to donate ₹1 crore for the solid waste management at Tirumala, while the board decided to distribute compost manure free among farmers.

The board, which discussed the subject of cow protection, resolved to maintain at least a cow at all the temples under its fold and also address a letter to Central government to initiate stringent steps against cow slaughter.