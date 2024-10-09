ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Brahmotsavams: grandeur marks golden chariot procession

Published - October 09, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Adorned in exquisite attire and precious jewels, Lord Malayappa Swamy, flanked by His two consorts, goes around the ‘mada’ streets amidst the chanting of ‘Govinda.... Govinda’ by a huge congregation of devotees

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Lord Malayappa Swamy riding the golden chariot on the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams, in Tirumala on Wednesday.

The opulence and grandeur of Lord Malayappa Swamy were on full display during the magnificent ‘Radharanga Dolotsavam’, the procession of golden chariot, organised on October 9 (Wednesday), on the sixth day of the annual nine-day Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The processional deity Lord Malayappa, flanked on either side by His two consorts, were taken around the thoroughfares of the hill shrine on the golden chariot amid great religious ecstasy.

Adorned in exquisite attire and precious jewels, the Lord was taken around in the chariot that was gracefully pulled amidst sonorous chanting of ‘Govinda… Govinda’ by tens of thousands of devotees who assembled along the ‘mada’ streets to witness the religious spectacle. The dark cloudy sky provided a perfect backdrop for the dazzling chariot’s silhouette.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day took off to a religious start with the procession of ‘Hanumantha vahanam’ in the morning. Scores of devotees, who had reached the town the previous night to take part in the ‘Garuda seva’, added to the congestion around the ‘mada’ streets through which the procession was organised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, in  the afternoon, ‘visesha samarpana’ was rendered upon to the processional deities at the Ranganayakula mandapam inside the temple followed by ‘Vasanthotsavams’ and ‘Asthanam’.

The day climaxed with the procession of ‘Gaja vahanam’ in the night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US