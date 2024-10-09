Tirumala Brahmotsavams: grandeur marks golden chariot procession

The opulence and grandeur of Lord Malayappa Swamy were on full display during the magnificent ‘Radharanga Dolotsavam’, the procession of golden chariot, organised on October 9 (Wednesday), on the sixth day of the annual nine-day Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

The processional deity Lord Malayappa, flanked on either side by His two consorts, were taken around the thoroughfares of the hill shrine on the golden chariot amid great religious ecstasy.

Adorned in exquisite attire and precious jewels, the Lord was taken around in the chariot that was gracefully pulled amidst sonorous chanting of ‘Govinda… Govinda’ by tens of thousands of devotees who assembled along the ‘mada’ streets to witness the religious spectacle. The dark cloudy sky provided a perfect backdrop for the dazzling chariot’s silhouette.

The day took off to a religious start with the procession of ‘Hanumantha vahanam’ in the morning. Scores of devotees, who had reached the town the previous night to take part in the ‘Garuda seva’, added to the congestion around the ‘mada’ streets through which the procession was organised.

Earlier, in the afternoon, ‘visesha samarpana’ was rendered upon to the processional deities at the Ranganayakula mandapam inside the temple followed by ‘Vasanthotsavams’ and ‘Asthanam’.

The day climaxed with the procession of ‘Gaja vahanam’ in the night.

