GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirumala Brahmotsavams: grandeur marks golden chariot procession

Adorned in exquisite attire and precious jewels, Lord Malayappa Swamy, flanked by His two consorts, goes around the ‘mada’ streets amidst the chanting of ‘Govinda.... Govinda’ by a huge congregation of devotees

Published - October 09, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Lord Malayappa Swamy riding the golden chariot on the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams, in Tirumala on Wednesday.

Lord Malayappa Swamy riding the golden chariot on the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams, in Tirumala on Wednesday.

The opulence and grandeur of Lord Malayappa Swamy were on full display during the magnificent ‘Radharanga Dolotsavam’, the procession of golden chariot, organised on October 9 (Wednesday), on the sixth day of the annual nine-day Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

The processional deity Lord Malayappa, flanked on either side by His two consorts, were taken around the thoroughfares of the hill shrine on the golden chariot amid great religious ecstasy.

Adorned in exquisite attire and precious jewels, the Lord was taken around in the chariot that was gracefully pulled amidst sonorous chanting of ‘Govinda… Govinda’ by tens of thousands of devotees who assembled along the ‘mada’ streets to witness the religious spectacle. The dark cloudy sky provided a perfect backdrop for the dazzling chariot’s silhouette.

The day took off to a religious start with the procession of ‘Hanumantha vahanam’ in the morning. Scores of devotees, who had reached the town the previous night to take part in the ‘Garuda seva’, added to the congestion around the ‘mada’ streets through which the procession was organised.

Earlier, in  the afternoon, ‘visesha samarpana’ was rendered upon to the processional deities at the Ranganayakula mandapam inside the temple followed by ‘Vasanthotsavams’ and ‘Asthanam’.

The day climaxed with the procession of ‘Gaja vahanam’ in the night.

Published - October 09, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religious festival or holiday / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.