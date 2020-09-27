Tirumala Brahmotsavams conclude with ‘Chakrasnanam’

Priests performing ‘Chakrasnanam’ rituals at the Tirumala temple on Sunday.

Tirumala

27 September 2020 23:56 IST

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara concluded with Chakrasnanam here on Sunday.

In tune with the COVID-19 norms, priests ceremoniously observed avabhrida snanam to Lord Chakrathalwar at a makeshift water tank near Ayina mahal inside the temple.

The priests who performed snapana thirumanjanam to Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts along with Lord Sudarsana later ceremoniously immersed the idol of Chakrathalwar in the tank waters signalling the conclusion of the nine-day annual festival.

Special religious proceedings were held in the evening hours at the yagasala inside the temple followed by Dwaja Avarohanam (lowering of the temple flag).

Hundi income

After a gap of over six months, the hundi income for the first time crossed ₹2 crore in a day by registering ₹2.34 crore on Sunday. It has been frequently touching ₹1 crore mark since the beginning of this month.

Prior to the lockdown, the average hundi collection stood at a little over ₹3 crore a day.

Record Kalyanotsavams today

Scripting a new chapter in the history of the temple about 2,834 couples will be taking part in the online Kalyanotsavams of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

Normally about 700 tickets are provided every day. But with TTD resolving to conduct Kalyanotsavams online in view of COVID protocols, the participation has shot up as there is no cap on the number of participants.

About 20,000 couples have purchased Kalyantosavam tickets during the past two months after the seva went online.