Tirumala Brahmotsavams conclude with ‘Chakrasnanam’ at Pushkarini

September 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara climaxed with ‘Chakrasnanam’ on Tuesday, September 26.

A large number of devotees took part in the ceremony organised at the Pushkarini (temple tank) adjacent to the main temple.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two Consorts were taken in a grand procession to the Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple situated on the northwest corner of the temple tank around 3 a.m. where ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ was performed on them followed by other connected rituals. Later, the priests ceremoniously immersed the idol of Lord Chakrathalwar (holy disc) in the tank waters marking the conclusion of the festival.

Thousands of devotees who till then waited patiently plunged into the tank waters to take a holy dip along with Chakrathalwar.

The TTD made elaborate arrangements for the event and deployed dozens of expert swimmers to meet any exigency arising out of the situation.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy expressed happiness at the incident-free conclusion of the nine-day spiritual carnival.

The temple Hundi netted an income of ₹24.22 crore during the last eight days.

The Brahmotsavams were formally concluded with the performance of ‘Dwaja Avarohanam’ in the evening followed by other rituals at the Yagasala inside the temple.