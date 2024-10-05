ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Brahmotsavams: a visual treat for devotees as Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Chinna Sesha Vahanam and Hamsa Vahanam

Published - October 05, 2024 07:55 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD Executive Officer Syamala Rao releases five books ahead of the commencement of the Chinna Sesha Vahana seva

G P SHUKLA
Lord Malayappa Swamy, in the attire of Sri Krishna, riding the Chinna Sesha Vahanam on the second day of the Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Saturday.

The second day of the annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on October 5 (Saturday) witnessed the majestic procession of Chinna Sesha Vahanam, mesmerising the scores of devotees who congregated around the thoroughfares of the town.

The processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy, in the attire Sri Krishna, was taken in a procession on the five-hooded golden Chinna Sesha Vahanam, symbolising the serpent king Vasuki.

The event was believed to enlighten the devotees about the significance of ‘kundalini’ energy and facilitate spiritual salvation.

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao released five books ahead of the commencement of the procession — Siva Puranam-4, Srimadbhagavatam -Vaignanika Visleshana, Purana Pariseelanamsalu, Eternal Glory of Tirumala Tirupati shrine, and Bhagavadaradhana Vidhanam.

The authors were also felicitated in the presence of former TTD Executive Officer L.V. Subramanyam, Annamacharya Project Director Vibhishana Sharma, and the temple pontiffs and other officials.

In the afternoon, ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ was rendered upon the deities at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple.

Adding to the grandeur, the deities were later adorned with Srivilliputhur parrots, exquisite garlands and crowns, designed with black grapes, dry fruits, cardamom, sandal, rose petals, kuskus, almonds, and Tulasi.

Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu said that the mesmerising set-up, festooned with colorful orchids, corn, green, red apples, and oranges, was carefully crafted befitting the occasion.

The day came to an end with the procession of Hamsa Vahanam in the night.

