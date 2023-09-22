HamberMenu
Tirumala Brahmotsavam | TiFervour marks procession of Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam

Sacred garlands from Srivilliputtur temple to be adorned to the deity ahead of Garuda Seva

September 22, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Lord Malayappa riding the Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam on the fourth day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Thursday.

Lord Malayappa riding the Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam on the fourth day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

On the fourth day of the ongoing Brahmotsavams on Thursday, Lord Malayappa was taken out on the golden ‘Kalpa Vruksha’ (Tree of Boons) Vahanam around the Mada streets of the sacred shrine.

Dressed as Rajamannar, the deity flanked on either side by his two consorts was taken around in a grand procession, with a large number of devotees having darshan. Celestial bodies like Kamadhenu and Chintamani were part of the assemblage atop the vahanam.

Thousands of devotees took part in the divine event as it is widely believed that the wishes of all those who witness the procession are fulfilled.

A series of special events also marked the day including the customary presentation of sacred garlands by the temple authorities of Goddess Andal Godadevi at Srivilliputtur in Tamil Nadu. Sri Vaishnavite scholars and temple authorities led by TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy extended a rousing reception to the garlands at Pedda Jeeyar Mutt in front of the main temple. After performing special pujas to the garlands, they were taken around the Mada streets and later handed over to the priests inside the temple.

Joint Commissioner of Tamil Nadu (Endowments) Selladorai and Srivilliputtur temple EO Muthuraja took part in the presentation. The garlands will be adorned to the deity on the eve of Garuda Seva on Friday.

Chennai-based Hindu Dharmarta Samithi also donated 11 temple umbrellas which were taken around the town before formally handing them over to authorities. The trustee of the samithi, R.R. Gopalji, said the umbrellas were brought on foot all the way from Chennai and donated for use during religious events and rituals inside the temple. He said it took almost five days for them to reach the town. The umbrellas will be used during the procession of Garuda Seva.

The day-long festivities drew to a close with the procession of Sarva Bhupala Vahanam in the night.

