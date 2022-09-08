Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Brahmotsavam included in national tourism calendar

The annual Brahmotsavam schedule at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Tirumala hills is now available in the national tourism calendar, with the Union Tourism Ministry working towards getting it included in the list of special events of tourist importance.

Apart from the world famous shrine, the annual festival at the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti town, hailed as ‘Dakshina Kashi’, has also been included in the calendar.

Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy, who had written to the Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy last November in this regard, thanked the ministry for the prompt action and said it would help in popularising the special events far and wide.


