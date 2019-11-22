Andhra Pradesh

Tiruchanur temple spruced up for Karthika Brahmotsavams

TTD’s Horticulture Department making arrangements at the flower and fruit exhibition at Tiruchanur, near Tirupati, on Friday.

TTD’s Horticulture Department making arrangements at the flower and fruit exhibition at Tiruchanur, near Tirupati, on Friday.   | Photo Credit: ByArrangement

The nine-day festivities are set to begin today

The temple of Goddess Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur has been spruced up for the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams scheduled from Saturday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the annual festival, richly decorating the temple and illuminating the temple town with images of the deities of Hindu pantheon at vital junctions.

As a prelude to the mega event, the temple priests on Friday organised the ritual of “Laksha Kumkumarchana” at the temple complex, offering special prayers to the goddess. A large number of women devotees took part in the special pujas from 8 a.m. till noon, amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.

On Friday evening, the temple priests performed “Ankurarpana” in the presence of the TTD authorities and Veda pundits. This event signals the commencement of the annual event.

The importance days of the nine-day Brahmotsvams are Rathothsavam, Gaja Vahanam and Panchami Theertham, which is also called as Chakra Snanam, when about two lakh devotees throng the temple town to have holy bath in the padma sarovaram, the temple tank.

Flower exhibition

Meanwhile, the TTD authorities organised an impressive exhibition of flowers and fruits near the temple complex. Highlight of the display is the arrangement of the images of several animals found in Hindu mythology with fruits and flowers.

