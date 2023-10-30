ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchanur temple gets facelift ahead of Kartheeka Brahmotavams

October 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

TTD Chairman releases publicity poster for the nine-day event; TTD trust board sanctions ₹9 crore towards beautification of the temple tank

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy releases the publicity booklet for the ensuing Kartheeka Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Elaborate arrangements are being made to give a facelift to the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple, where the annual nine-day festival ‘Navahnika Kartheeka Brahmotavams’ are set to begin on November 10.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, accompanied by Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, formally released the publicity booklet and poster for the festival at the temple premises on Monday. “All the officials are gearing up for the big festival, and the TTD trust board has sanctioned ₹9 crore towards the beautification of the ‘Padma Sarovaram’ (temple tank) and the works are nearing completion,” he said.

The important days of the festival are Gaja Vahanam (Nov. 14), Swarna Ratham and Garuda Seva (Nov. 15), Rathotsavam (Nov. 17), Panchami Theertham (Nov 18). Along with Brahmotavams, the temple will also conduct ‘Laksha Kumkumarchana’ and ‘Ankurarpanam’ on Nov. 9.

TUDA Chairman Ch. Mohith Reddy, Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore and Deputy EO C.Govindarajan were present.

