Tiruchanur Padmavati temple geared up for annual Brahmotsavams

The nine-day event is set to commence on November 28 and will continue till December 6

Published - November 22, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the illuminated ‘gopuram’ of Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tirupati, which is all set for the annual ‘Brahmotsavams’.

A view of the illuminated ‘gopuram’ of Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tirupati, which is all set for the annual ‘Brahmotsavams’. | Photo Credit: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

The Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur is all geared up for the annual ‘Brahmotsavams’, which will be held in a grand manner from November 28 to December 6.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management, at a review meeting headed by the Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, had already announced to conduct the nine-day event on a par with the recently-held Tirumala Brahmotsavam.

The TTD officials have already met the Tiruchanur panchayat officials to ensure a smooth conduct of the festival. In view of the heavy turnout expected for the event, the TTD will set up first aid centres and arrange ambulances at the spot.

The TTD’s security wing, in consultation with the local police department, will be set up CCTV cameras at vantage points to ensure improved surveillance. Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu, who also toured the streets encircling the temple and also the vicinity of the temple tank separately, instructed officials to ensure sufficient parking lots at far away places. He instructed the police to form special teams to keep tabs on suspicious individuals moving in the crowd.

Meanwhile, the TTD has come forward to provide ‘anna prasadam’ to all the devotees visiting the temple and has arranged the logistics for uninterrupted supply.

