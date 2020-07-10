‘Tiruchanur market yard will become a role model’

The famous Tiruchanur agricultural market yard will be developed into a role model for others to emulate in the State, announced government whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy participated in a programme to mark the swearing in of new yard chairperson V. Sreevidya and the new members of the body.

The MLA announced that the new body would render services in such a way that farmers as well as the trading community would stand to benefit. “I hope you will function in tune with the outreach policies of the State Government and strive to meet the aspirations of our Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he announced.

Ms. Sreevidya and her husband V. Ganapathi Naidu, formerly sarpanch of Padmavathipuram, the panchayat adjoining the city of Tirupati, thanked Mr. Bhaskar Reddy for reposing faith in Ms. Sreevidya.