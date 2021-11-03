Tiruchanur flyover water-logged again

The Tiruchanur flyover, a major junction in the city’s southern suburbs intersecting the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, has once again become heavily water-logged after incessant rains.

Motorists and pedestrians are now forced to wade through knee-deep water as a result. Local politicians staged a protest at the flyover on Tuesday, demanding that immediate steps be taken to prevent water stagnation at the flyover. The stretch becomes water-logged even after a mild shower, locals rued.

Locals as well as pilgrims visiting the famous Goddess Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur lament that they have been facing this perennial problem which has been occurring every year ever since work on the flyover began a decade ago. Many motorcyclists have met with accidents thanks to the numerous potholes that are hidden under the water. The stagnation occurs at the northern side of the flyover due to poor drainage systems.

CPI activists led by city secretary J. Viswanath held a symbolic protest at the spot, standing in knee-deep water and planting saplings.

“Visiting dignitaries as well as district officials pass through this spot every day, but no attention is paid to the condition of the road,” the party activists lamented, demanding quick repairs.