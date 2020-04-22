Andhra Pradesh

Tiruchanur fete off limits for devotees this year

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the annual Vasanthotsavam (spring festival) at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur here will be performed ‘Ekantham’ (in private) from May 6 to 8.

As the TTD’s restriction on darshan continues as part of the measures taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the festival will be performed sans devotees.

Snapana Tirumanjanam (celestial bath) will be given to the processional deity of Goddess Padmavati everyday between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. and the procession will be taken out from 7 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. on the temple’s inner precincts, within the compound on the three days.

In a press release, the TTD announced cancellation of Kalyanotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva from May 5 to 8, Ashtottara Sata Kalasabhishekam on May 7, Tiruppavada Seva on May 7 and Lakshmi Puja on May 8.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 12:21:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tiruchanur-fete-off-limits-for-devotees-this-year/article31409896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY