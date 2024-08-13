ADVERTISEMENT

Tiranga rally evokes good response in Srikakulam

Published - August 13, 2024 06:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday urged people to hoist the Tricolour at their houses on the Independence Day following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He flagged off a Tiranga rally and distributed 1,000 flags to students with a plea to their parents to hoist them at their residences on August 15.

He said that the rally was aimed at creating awareness among people on the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

Har Ghar Tiranga programme North Andhra in-charge Pudi Tirupati Rao, State executive committee member Attada Ravibabji, party leaders Challa Venkateswara Rao, Pasupuleti Suresh Singh and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US