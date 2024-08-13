GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiranga rally evokes good response in Srikakulam

Published - August 13, 2024 06:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday urged people to hoist the Tricolour at their houses on the Independence Day following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He flagged off a Tiranga rally and distributed 1,000 flags to students with a plea to their parents to hoist them at their residences on August 15.

He said that the rally was aimed at creating awareness among people on the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

Har Ghar Tiranga programme North Andhra in-charge Pudi Tirupati Rao, State executive committee member Attada Ravibabji, party leaders Challa Venkateswara Rao, Pasupuleti Suresh Singh and others were present.

