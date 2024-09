A group of tipplers made a vain bid to flee with liquor bottles seized by the police in Guntur district on Monday.

The police had laid out the seized liquor bottles on a road, planning to destroy them by crushing them with a road-roller. Suddenly, some men swarmed down and tried to flee with some bottles. Police, initially taken aback, chased them and recovered the bottles before destroying them.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.