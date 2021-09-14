Timings of Visakha and Rayagada-Guntur special trains to be changed at some stations

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 September 2021 20:34 IST

‘They will come into effect from September 17’

The timings of Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha special express and Rayagada-Guntur special have been changed at some of the stations over the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (E Co R), with effect from September 17.

07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Special from Bhubaneswar will arrive at Tilaru at 1:17 p.m. and will leave at 1:19 p.m., Srikakulam Road at 1:35p.m./1:37p.m., Ponduru at 1:50/1:52 p.m., Chipurupalli at 2:10 p.m./2:12 p.m., Vizianagaram at 2:40/2:45 p.m., Kottavalasa at 3:13 p.m./3:15 p.m. and will arrive at Simhachalam North at 3:28 p.m. and leave at 3:30 p.m. towards Secunderabad, instead of the earlier scheduled timings.

Similarly, 07244 Rayagada-Guntur Special from Rayagada will run with revised timings between Rayagada and Vizianagaram stations. This train will leave Rayagada at 3:30 p.m. instead of 2:50 p.m. and arrive at Vizianagaram at 5:55 p.m. and will leave at 6 p.m., instead of earlier scheduled timings.

This train will run with revised timings at Parvatipuram Town, Parvatipuram, Sitanagaram, Bobbili, Donkinavalasa, Komatipalli and Gajapatinagaram stations between Rayagada and Vizianagaram.

The timings and scheduled stoppages at other stations remain unchanged.