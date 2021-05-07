Andhra Pradesh

Timings of govt. offices revised in Srikakulam

K. Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM 07 May 2021 23:13 IST
Updated: 07 May 2021 23:13 IST

All government offices will function between 8 a.m. and 11.30 a.m., according to a release from Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal.

He said that officials and staff had been advised to discharge their duties from their respective offices across the district as many people were unable to get government services due to the pandemic. He directed employees to obtain passes to reach their homes during the curfew.

