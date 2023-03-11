March 11, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - GUNTUR

Glaucoma is a preventable but irrevocable eye disease that doesn’t show any symptom till 90% damage is done, observed experts on the occasion of World Glaucoma Week, being celebrated from March 12 to 18.

There are four ways to detect the disease—tonometry, gonioscopy, ophthalmoscopy and perimetry tests, said senior glaucoma consultant at Guntur’s Sankara Eye Hospital Dr. Mallika Medikonda. “If the pressure is more than 21, it can cause mechanical effects on the optical nerve as well as vascular damage. It leads to loss of peripheral vision. The patient doesn’t have any symptom until they lose 90% vision. The disease can be detected in its early stages only through regular eye check-ups by trained doctors.”

High-risk groups

Dr. Mallika said the risk of a person developing glaucoma increased five fold if their family members had the disease; the risk increased ten fold, if siblings had it.

Using steroids without proper examination and prescription of expert doctors, injuries to the eye and bleeding in the eyes also lead to the disease. Glaucoma could affect any age group, but it was more problematic to those older than 40 years, she said.

Treatment

“Usually, people think that glaucoma could not be treated. But, there are certain treatments for this disease. We can reduce the pressure in the eye by using medicine including eye drops, medicines, laser treatment and surgery. Through this medical intervention, the patient can retain whatever vision that he or she has. Though we can’t bring back the lost vision, we preserve the vision that exists with the patient. This is the main reason behind spreading awareness among people on glaucoma worldwide this week”, she said.