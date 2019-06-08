Timely distribution of groundnut seeds a priority, says Collector

Protecting government land from encroachers and ensuring sufficient and timely distribution of groundnut seeds to farmers will be the immediate priorities of Collector S. Satyanarayana, who assumed office here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after assuming office at 11.57 a.m., Mr. Satyanarayana, who had earlier worked in the district as the Joint Collector, said ensuring drinking water supply to everyone would be his focus until sufficient groundwater was available with the onset of the monsoon.

Trainee Assistant Collector M. Jahnavi, a 2018-batch IAS officer from Vizianagaram, greeted him.

The Collector interacted with district officials at the Revenue Bhavan and held a review meeting with Department of Agriculture officials on the supply of groundnut seeds to farmers from June 10. While more than 1.5 lakh quintals of seeds were required, only 85,000 quintals had been procured.

Mr. Satyanarayana later conducted a meeting with Municipal and Rural Water Supply Department officials on drinking water supply in the district.