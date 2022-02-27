Timely consultation can address sleep disorders, says expert

Sleep disorders are seemingly not serious, but can affect one’s health badly. Insomnia and sleep apnea are some of the disorders which one ‘wakes up’ very late to.

“We can sit or stand at our will, but can not sleep at the moment we decide. There are simple tips to follow before going to sleep that can address the issues,” says Ramadevi Gourineni, managing director of Amara Hospital and an expert on sleep medicine.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the hospital’s first anniversary celebration at its Renigunta campus on Sunday, Dr. Ramadevi pointed to the ‘a stitch in time’ proverb while expressing concern over the lack of seriousness among the people over sleep related disorders. “Our return from the USA was mainly aimed at taking the super specialties to the hinterland,” she added.

Without formal inauguration, the hospital started admitting COVID-19 patients right away upon launch in February 2021, reaching out to hundreds of patients arriving from across the Rayalaseema districts.

“We are happy to have saved many patients, but also regret our inability to accommodate all who required our support, especially when beds were in shortage during the second wave of the pandemic,” she said.

Chairman Dr. Prasad Gourineni called his father-in-law and industrialist Ramachandra N. Galla, and former minister Galla Aruna Kumari for envisioning a multi-specialty hospital to meet the needs of the backward region.

The Gourineni couple gave away prizes and awards to the employees who had rendered meritorious services during the pandemic. A skit performed by employees on the coronavirus was thought-provoking.