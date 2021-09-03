Timely action by police saves newborn

VISAKHAPATNAM:

03 September 2021 15:58 IST

Timely and quick response by the district Police saved the life of a newborn at Rolugunta mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday evening.

As per the police, a newborn baby girl was found in the bushes in an isolated place at Bhogapuram village of Kanchugummala panchayat in Rolugunta mandal, Visakhapatnam district, by the locals.

At around 3.50 p.m., the residents informed the local police. Sub Inspector of Rolugunta Police Station, Naga Karthik and his team rushed to the spot, rescued the baby girl and shifted her to Primary Health Centre (PHC) immediately and provided treatment.

After treatment, the baby was handed over to the Women and Child Welfare Department in the district.

Police are investigating and trying to find out the parents or the mother of the baby.