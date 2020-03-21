Time to thank those on the frontlines against COVID-19

So far in the city, it is learnt that one doctor who was treating a COVID-19 positive case has gone into self-quarantine while two staff nurses who have developed symptoms are kept under observation.

This, however, will not deter the men and women in white coats from turning up at work every day to treat those affected by coronavirus.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the country to observe a ‘Janata Curfew’ as part of measures to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19. A pertinent point that the Prime Minister made in his televised address was an appeal to citizens to come out on to their balcony or doorstep at 5 p.m. on Sunday and applaud the medical fraternity, the police and the administrative machinery by clapping their hands or by clanging utensils continuously for five minutes as a show of gratitude for their selfless work in combating the spread of the coronavirus as well as treating those affected by it.

With the COVID-19 threat entering the third phase, it is time that people in the health sector and other frontline sectors deserve a round of applause for their dedicated work especially during this crucial juncture.

In Visakhapatnam, there are around 300 doctors, including specialists and young house surgeons and PG students, over 500 staff nurses, over 1,000 health workers drawn from ASHA and ANM sectors and another 1,000 sanitary workers, who are directly involved in the core area of service, right from checking, treating to sanitising.

“There is a risk, but we have taken the Hippocratic Oath to always serve our patients come what may,” said Dr. Rajesh, who is on the verge of completing his house surgeon-ship, and has been drafted into a team of doctors.

“This is the time that we have to live up to our oath. There is no backing out now,” said Dr. S. Lakshmi Sowjanya, member of the District Rapid Response Team and Trainer of Trainers.

She has been training doctors, staff nurses, sanitary workers, and health workers, relentlessly for the last few weeks on the precautions to be taken, how to wear protective gear and how to approach a case.

According to Dr. Lakshmi, despite wearing protective gear, doctors and nurses are exposed to varying degrees of risk.

“In the case of a suspect patient, the risk is mild to minimal. In the case of a positive patient, the risk can range from moderate to high. But that won’t deter us from going ahead with the job on hand,” she said.

Sreedevi (name changed), a senior staff nurse at KGH, also voiced similar thoughts. “We draw inspiration from Florence Nightingale, the Lady with the Lamp. The time has come for us to rise to the occasion,” she said.

Safety gear

According to P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), and in-charge of the quarantine facility at VIMS, adequate PPE (personal protective equipment) comprising headgear, gowns, shoe covers, gloves, masks and goggles have been acquired and distributed. “We have also trained the staff on how to wear, remove and dispose of the gear in keeping with guidelines,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Former bureaucrat EAS Sarma said the protective gear should also be provided to sanitary workers. They should be provided masks and gloves, as they are engaged in cleaning the city on a daily basis, which includes removal of medical waste, he said.