‘Time to take up campaign on garbage management’

284 villages to be made plastic-free in second phase

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz stressed the need for keeping surroundings clean and said officials should be more careful about maintaining sanitation and hygiene considering the Eluru incident.

Mr. Imtiaz was addressing a meeting with Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) and Extension Officers of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (EOPRDs) and other officials at a meeting on a campaign for garbage management in the district. He said sanitation could not be maintained well in several areas, due to the burden of the pandemic, and added that it was time to conduct a door-to-door visit and enlighten people on the importance of upkeep of surroundings.

He said a 15-point action plan has been made and it is the responsibility of the officials to take it into the people. He said as a pilot project, 118 villages were made plastic-free in the past and there was a huge response from the public. As people have become more cautious about maintaining hygiene in view of the COVID pandemic, more support can be expected from people to such campaigns, he said.

Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar said 284 villages have been selected that for the second phase and that they would be made garbage-free by implementing waste management project.

He said ward and village volunteers and Secretariats will play a key role in creating awareness among the public.