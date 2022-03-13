Time to stem the rot, say kin of hooch victims in Andhra Pradesh

‘Manufacturers, smugglers and sellers are playing with the lives of the poor’

“Illicitly distilled liquor is widely available at many places in the town. My husband Bonkuru Rambabu had succumbed to it on March 9,” says his wife B. Nageswaramma.

A painter by profession, Rambabu, a resident of the Gandhi Bomma Centre in Kesanapallivari Street, had consumed cheap liquor on March 8. He had complained of giddiness and pain in the abdomen the same evening. His family members had taken him to a private doctor, and he died the following day.

“My father had complained of severe abdomen pain. He had also complained of blurred vision before he breathed his last,” says his daughter Rama Lakshmi.

Another victim, Bandaru Srinu, of the same locality too had complained of similar symptoms. He was a fish vendor. He had died on March 10 while undergoing treatment in the Jangareddygudem Area Government Hospital.

“On his way back home after selling fish, my father used to purchase cheap liquor packets and consume them. As usual, he had consumed liquor on March 9 and collapsed. On the advice of an RMP, we had shifted him to the government hospital, where he died,” Srinu’s son, Veera Babu, told The Hindu.

“Hooch has spoiled our lives. There are many outlets selling it in and around Jangareddygudem. The ID liquor manufacturers, smugglers and sellers are playing with the lives of the poor. The police and the personnel of the Prohibition and Excise Department know very well about the illegal activity. At least now, the government should take measures to curb the menace,” Ms. Rama Lakshmi demanded.

Liquor deaths were reported in the areas such as Uppalametta, Gandhi Bomma Centre, and Dange Nagar in the last four days. The victims had complained of blurred vision, vomiting, change in their colour, incoherent talk, and stomach pain, the family members said.

“The patients have come to the area hospital in an advanced stage. We have collected the vomit samples and preserved the viscera samples,” said Area Government Hospital Superintendent Ch. Babu Kamala.

“All the victims had consumed cheap liquor. They were not infected with COVID-19. The victims were aged between 35 and 65,” said a doctor who treated the patients in the Harijanawada.