Time to speak in one voice for one capital, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

16 December 2020 23:12 IST

‘Amaravati was visualised as an economic growth engine for all the 13 districts of the State’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has given a call for all sections of Andhra Pradesh to join the struggle against the proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

“A united fight is the need of the hour to save Amaravati,” Mr. Naidu said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

“Failure to take forward the agitation to save Amaravati will cause irreparable losses to the future generations. The decision to establish three capitals is just aimed at playing a dangerous game with the future and the lives of people and their progeny. There is an urgent need for all the Andhras to speak in one voice for one capital,” Mr. Naidu said.

On the occasion of the Amaravati protest completing one year, the former Chief Minister recalled how the capital was visualised as an economic growth engine for all the 13 districts of the State, besides creating huge job opportunities for the youth.

‘Grand aspirations’

After bifurcation of the State in 2014, a historic opportunity had arisen for the people of Andhra Pradesh to create a global-scale capital city. To meet those grand aspirations, a monumental decision was taken with the firm resolve to build a people’s capital that would make each and every citizen of Andhra Pradesh proud, Mr. Naidu said.

“It is painful to see such a promising and potential capital city like Amaravati getting stuck in vendetta politics, and eventually crumbling in ruins,” he said.