Time to speak in one voice for one capital, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has given a call for all sections of Andhra Pradesh to join the struggle against the proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.
“A united fight is the need of the hour to save Amaravati,” Mr. Naidu said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.
“Failure to take forward the agitation to save Amaravati will cause irreparable losses to the future generations. The decision to establish three capitals is just aimed at playing a dangerous game with the future and the lives of people and their progeny. There is an urgent need for all the Andhras to speak in one voice for one capital,” Mr. Naidu said.
On the occasion of the Amaravati protest completing one year, the former Chief Minister recalled how the capital was visualised as an economic growth engine for all the 13 districts of the State, besides creating huge job opportunities for the youth.
‘Grand aspirations’
After bifurcation of the State in 2014, a historic opportunity had arisen for the people of Andhra Pradesh to create a global-scale capital city. To meet those grand aspirations, a monumental decision was taken with the firm resolve to build a people’s capital that would make each and every citizen of Andhra Pradesh proud, Mr. Naidu said.
“It is painful to see such a promising and potential capital city like Amaravati getting stuck in vendetta politics, and eventually crumbling in ruins,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath