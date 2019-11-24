‘Time to restore hereditary rights of Sannidhi Gollas and barbers’

Convener of the Temples Protection Movement C.S. Rangarajan urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to restore the hereditary rights of Sannidhi Gollas, Pachakas (Potu Sevakulu) and Nayee Brahmins (barbers) who Mr. Rangarajan said had rendered selfless duties in the divine service of Lord Venkateswara.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr. Rangarajan thanked the CM for restoring the status of the hereditary archaka system at the Tirumala temple and requested him to also consider the legitimate demands of archakas working at the Sri Padmavati temple in Tiruchanoor, who despite having favourable orders from the High Court are yet to get their desired status.

Terming the fixation of retirement age for Tirumala archakas as a decision taken in haste, Mr. Rangarajan said he failed to see what is wrong if there were two chief priests from each archaka family.

Reiterating the demand to insulate temples from political interference, he said Justice Challa Kondaiah, back in 1983, had categorically recommended against the induction of political leaders into the trust boards of any temple.

Mr. Rangarajan also appealed to the media not to give undue publicity to ‘minor deficiencies’ in prestigious institutions like the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), claiming that it would hurt the sentiments of multitudes of devotees spread across the globe.

‘Telugu losing sheen’

He said he was optimistic that the government would take the required steps in rehabilitating employees belonging to other religions (who are few in number) at its other departments.

Mr. Rangarajan concurred that Telugu language was losing its sheen, but added that it was not the medium of instruction in the schools that has pushed it into a state of jeopardy but a lack of proper patronage by consecutive governments in day-to-day administration and judiciary when compared to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where government business is done in their respective local languages. “It is not the medium but ethical education that matters in the survival of mother tongues,” Mr. Rangarajan said.