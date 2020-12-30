Time to move on to the FASTag lane

With barely two days to go for the mandatory implementation of FASTag, there is only around 80% compliance in Visakhapatnam region.
Motorists with FASTag will be saved the hassle of waiting in queues at toll plazas, while those not taking it have to pay double the charge.
“We are conducting dry runs at the toll plazas on the benefits of taking the tag and the trouble one will have to face without it. Point of Sale (PoS) outlets have been set up by various banks at all the eight toll plazas under the jurisdiction of NHAI, Visakhapatnam. Motorists can get the tag from the PoS of any bank on submission of documents. They also have the option of downloading the Paytm after submitting the RC book,” NHAI Project Director P. Siva Sankar said.
“The vehicle owner has to provide the vehicle RC for uploading in the system and provide KYC details to bank. An amount of ₹500 has to be paid, of which ₹100 will be the tag cost and the remaining amount will go towards security deposit and topup. The tag is universal and can be used at any NH toll plaza across the country,” Mr. Siva Sankar said.
