Time to make corrections inJEE (Main) forms extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to May 3 for carrying out corrections in the online application forms submitted by the aspirants of the JEE (Main)-2020.

In a statement, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi said that the aspirants could make corrections in the choice of cities for the examination centre.

“The decision was taken in response to the requests made by students and their parents. The corrections can be made on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in.,” said Mr. Joshi, adding that the corrections made in the particulars would be accepted till 5 p.m. and submission of fee till 11.50 p.m. on May 3.

Payment of fees

The NTA would try to allot the city of examination centres to candidates in order of choices opted by them in their application forms. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city might be allotted and the decision of the NTA regarding the allotment of the exam centres would be final.

The candidates may visit the website and make the necessary corrections. The additional amount, if applicable, can be paid through credit and debit cards, net banking or Paytm. After this, no further correction would be allowed, said Mr. Joshi.

Helplines

The aspirants and their parents should keep visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates. They are being informed individually through their registered mobile numbers and emails.

For further clarifications, the aspirants can dial the phone numbers 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 or 8882356803.