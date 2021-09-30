Time to drive away YSRCP: Pawan

‘Vote JSP to power to see what development actually means’

JSP president Pawan Kalyan has exhorted people to vote for his party to power if they want to see what development actually means and how it can be achieved without talking much.

“I would have fought against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) had I been elected at least from Gajuwaka in the 2019 elections. How is it fair to vote for some other party and expect me to work (without the desired mandate)? Nevertheless, I will continue to strive for the development and welfare of the masses for 25 years as I promised in 2014,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan has said while exuding confidence that his party would form the government after the next elections.

‘Caste politics’

Addressing the party’s general body meeting near Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the YSRCP was playing caste politics by provoking people from his community (Kapu) to launch a verbal assault on him, but he would be undeterred by such “below-the-belt tactics” aimed at intimidating him.

“I will not wage a war on my own, but will strike back and not leave at that if dragged into it,” the JSP president said.

The YSRCP would lose the 2024 elections and a government that followed dharma would come to power, he said, recalling that his party’s rout in the 2019 elections was indeed shocking and the YSRCP could not consider itself as a permanent player either.

About the speculation that the JSP might extend an olive branch to the TDP, he said whatever direction the party took would be in the people’s interest, and insisted that the YSRCP had no right to doubt the motives behind such a move as there was nothing sinister about it.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said there would be a tit-for-tat for the YSRCP’s attacks and alleged that the government targeted the Kamma community and Dalits as well by implicating them in false cases. “It is time to drive away the YSRCP,” he told the cadres.

Referring to “objectionable comments” purportedly made by the YSRCP leaders on his family, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he would not stoop to such a level and would not at all drag women into any controversy.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke about my family matters. I will not resort to such cheap tactics,” he asserted.

Online tickets

The JSP chief said the YSRCP leaders “unleashed a vituperative campaign” against him for questioning the alleged attempts by the government to rob the film industry’s revenue in the name of the proposed Online Ticketing System (OTS).

“I don’t own any theatres, but the YSRC leaders have. They don’t have proper answers to my questions, which is the reason for their attacking me. The YSRCP government has failed on all fronts. It is the JSP’s responsibility to hold the government accountable for what it promised to the people. I will not spare any effort towards that,” he said.