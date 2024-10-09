Time to bring paper ballot back, says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Commenting on the Haryana Assembly election results, YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the only way to ensure that democracy not only prevails but also thrives is to go back to the paper ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a message on X, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Haryana election result was not different from Andhra Pradesh, on which cases were pending in courts.

He observed that when a large majority of developed countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Germany, France, Japan, Norway and Denmark, were using paper ballots, it was time to make a similar change in the rest of the world.

It would enhance the confidence of the electorate, he said, adding that the lawmakers should come forward to instil confidence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.