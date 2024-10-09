ADVERTISEMENT

Time to bring paper ballot back, says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Published - October 09, 2024 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Such a step will ensure that democracy not only prevails but also thrives, he avers

V Raghavendra
YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

Commenting on the Haryana Assembly election results, YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the only way to ensure that democracy not only prevails but also thrives is to go back to the paper ballot.

In a message on X, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Haryana election result was not different from Andhra Pradesh, on which cases were pending in courts.

He observed that when a large majority of developed countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Germany, France, Japan, Norway and Denmark, were using paper ballots, it was time to make a similar change in the rest of the world.

It would enhance the confidence of the electorate, he said, adding that the lawmakers should come forward to instil confidence.

