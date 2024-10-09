GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Time to bring paper ballot back, says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Such a step will ensure that democracy not only prevails but also thrives, he avers

Published - October 09, 2024 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

Commenting on the Haryana Assembly election results, YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the only way to ensure that democracy not only prevails but also thrives is to go back to the paper ballot.

In a message on X, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Haryana election result was not different from Andhra Pradesh, on which cases were pending in courts.

He observed that when a large majority of developed countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Germany, France, Japan, Norway and Denmark, were using paper ballots, it was time to make a similar change in the rest of the world.

It would enhance the confidence of the electorate, he said, adding that the lawmakers should come forward to instil confidence.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.